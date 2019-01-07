Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 37,060 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,474,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $32,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE:MTG opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,871.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

