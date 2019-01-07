DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Tops $0.0010

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $147,574.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02210408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00156297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00210730 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024958 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.