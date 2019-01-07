DigitalPrice (DP) Market Capitalization Achieves $293,694.00

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $293,694.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

