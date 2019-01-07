Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 1,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,953. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Brian K. Halak sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $4,465,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,411,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,396 shares of company stock worth $15,585,624 in the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

