DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

