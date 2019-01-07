Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,461,129 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 149,392 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.74 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

