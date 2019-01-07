DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DMAC stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $54,000 in the last quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

