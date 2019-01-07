Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €26.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.85 ($41.68).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €24.40 ($28.37) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

