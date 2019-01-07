Delphi Technologies (DLPH) PT Set at $20.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLPH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delphi Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,037.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,103. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 827,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 221,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,041,000 after purchasing an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 640,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

