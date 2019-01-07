Dashcoin Market Capitalization Tops $273,213.00 (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dashcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dashcoin has a market capitalization of $273,213.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dashcoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dashcoin

Dashcoin (CRYPTO:DSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins . Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info . The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dashcoin Coin Trading

Dashcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dashcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.