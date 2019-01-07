Dana (DAN) PT Set at $23.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

DAN opened at $14.83 on Friday. Dana has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dana by 54.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

