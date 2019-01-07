Daimler (DAI) Given a €77.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 62.65% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. equinet set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.26 ($72.40).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €47.34 ($55.05) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a twelve month high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.