DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRUB. Wedbush initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

NYSE GRUB opened at $75.80 on Monday. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $69,058.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $260,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,642.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,449. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

