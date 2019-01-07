CVB Financial (CVBF) Upgraded at Piper Jaffray Companies

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. FIG Partners raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. 16,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,662. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,737.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,480,000 after buying an additional 1,361,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 272,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 255,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.