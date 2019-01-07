Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,943 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 135,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 92,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 72,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $409,897.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 10th. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.49.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

