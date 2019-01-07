CubeSmart (CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

