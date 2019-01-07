Cube Hits Market Capitalization of $18.93 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cube has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and $821,174.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.02210521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00156476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00211943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024922 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CPDAX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.