Critical Survey: JFE (JFEEF) vs. ORION OYJ/ADR (ORINY)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and ORION OYJ/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $33.22 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR $1.23 billion 3.94 $255.44 million $0.91 18.79

ORION OYJ/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFE.

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JFE and ORION OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares JFE and ORION OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE N/A N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 33.36% 33.87% 20.50%

Dividends

ORION OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. JFE does not pay a dividend. ORION OYJ/ADR pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

ORION OYJ/ADR beats JFE on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ORION OYJ/ADR

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. Orion Oyj has a strategic alliance with Novan, Inc. to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

