Critical Contrast: Saratoga Investment (SAR) & AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. AllianceBernstein pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saratoga Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Risk & Volatility

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Saratoga Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.30 billion 0.82 $207.42 million $2.30 12.22 Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.12 $17.67 million $2.27 9.37

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 7.52% 18.08% 18.07% Saratoga Investment 40.39% 10.55% 4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Saratoga Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

