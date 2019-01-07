Critical Contrast: ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) & Global Healthcare REIT (GBCS)

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) and Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Global Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 1 1 3 0 2.40 Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus target price of $12.01, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Global Healthcare REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $156.18 million 5.15 $73.38 million $1.04 10.21 Global Healthcare REIT $3.13 million 2.55 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Profitability

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Global Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 50.73% 13.78% 2.83% Global Healthcare REIT -80.82% -243.43% -7.27%

Dividends

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Global Healthcare REIT does not pay a dividend. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH beats Global Healthcare REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.