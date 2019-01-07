Critical Contrast: Align Technology (ALGN) & Steris (STE)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Steris (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steris has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Align Technology and Steris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 2 13 0 2.87 Steris 0 0 5 0 3.00

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $340.64, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Steris has a consensus price target of $128.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Steris.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Steris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Align Technology does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Steris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 16.89% 34.09% 21.59% Steris 11.72% 12.15% 7.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Steris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.47 billion 10.18 $231.41 million $3.89 48.20 Steris $2.62 billion 3.35 $290.91 million $4.15 25.04

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Align Technology. Steris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Align Technology beats Steris on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The company's Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.