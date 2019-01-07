Critical Analysis: Shore Community Bank (SHRC) versus Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Capital Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shore Community Bank and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A $1.73 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $71.81 million 2.09 $7.10 million N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Shore Community Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc. in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

