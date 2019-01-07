Critical Analysis: KemPharm (KMPH) and Axovant Sciences (AXON)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axovant Sciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.3% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Axovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Axovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Axovant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm N/A N/A -$43.38 million ($2.96) -0.73 Axovant Sciences N/A N/A -$221.57 million ($2.06) -0.52

KemPharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Axovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm N/A N/A -141.00% Axovant Sciences N/A -302.21% -119.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KemPharm and Axovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 1 6 0 2.86 Axovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40

KemPharm currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 425.35%. Axovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given KemPharm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KemPharm is more favorable than Axovant Sciences.

Summary

KemPharm beats Axovant Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release (IR) combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. In addition, the company develops KP201/IR, an acetaminophen-free immediate-release formulation of APADAZ for treating short-term management of acute pain; and KP511/ER and KP511/IR hydromorphone product candidates for the treatment of pain. Further, it is developing KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has a collaboration agreement with twoXAR, Inc. to develop prodrug-based therapies for multiple therapeutic areas and indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing nelotanserin, a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and REM sleep behavior disorder in patients with LBD. In addition, it focuses on developing RVT-104, a combination of rivastigmine and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist as treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease or DLB. The company was formerly known as Roivant Neurosciences Ltd. and changed its name to Axovant Sciences Ltd. in March 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.