Crh Plc (CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 78.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 108.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 226,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

