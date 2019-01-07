Crh Plc (CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.