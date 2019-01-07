Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Earns Average Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Sunday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CPG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.32. 1,668,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,526. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $823.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

