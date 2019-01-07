Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (GLDI)

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (NASDAQ:GLDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years.

GLDI stock remained flat at $$8.54 during trading on Monday. 22,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,589. Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $9.32.

