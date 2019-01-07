Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,031 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 16,700 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ENLK opened at $12.57 on Monday. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 2.02.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

