Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,761 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Endeavour Silver worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

EXK opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of -0.16. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/credit-suisse-ag-reduces-holdings-in-endeavour-silver-corp-exk.html.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.