Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 288,994 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,657,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.72.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

