Credit Acceptance (CACC) Lifted to Equal at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $381.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $438.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.43.

CACC opened at $408.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $297.63 and a 52 week high of $467.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.53, for a total value of $8,484,858.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,818 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,423 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

