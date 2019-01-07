CPChain Price Reaches $0.0169 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. CPChain has a market cap of $6.37 million and $254,905.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.02070395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004332 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001607 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000386 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.