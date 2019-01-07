Cowen Downgrades Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) to Market Perform

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

