Covestro AG (1COV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.44 ($74.94).

1COV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €45.06 ($52.40). 951,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

