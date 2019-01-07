Counterparty (XCP) One Day Volume Tops $2,833.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Counterparty has a market cap of $6.11 million and $2,833.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00058328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.03976336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.02110415 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003353 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000248 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,835 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

