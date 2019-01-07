Costain Group (COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON:COST opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Thursday. Costain Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406.96 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

