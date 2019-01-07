Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $25,012.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 119,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,950.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,172.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,147.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,853 shares of company stock worth $411,043. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,145,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,826,000 after buying an additional 457,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,322 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

