Coro Energy (CORO) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 2,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

