CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $473,524. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

