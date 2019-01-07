CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

