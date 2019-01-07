Contrasting Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -13.49% 7.63% 3.85%

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $640,000.00 3.58 -$5.57 million N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $134.55 million 9.32 $14.29 million ($0.04) -1,531.75

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 8 0 2.89

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

