Contrasting Saratoga Investment (SAR) & BKF Capital Group (BKFG)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Saratoga Investment and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.12 $17.67 million $2.27 9.37 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saratoga Investment and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Risk and Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 40.39% 10.55% 4.18% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

