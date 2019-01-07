Contrasting Emerge Energy Services (EMES) & Canada Jetlines (JETMF)

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) and Canada Jetlines (OTCMKTS:JETMF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Emerge Energy Services has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Jetlines has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Canada Jetlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.18 -$6.83 million ($0.12) -17.67 Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canada Jetlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Emerge Energy Services and Canada Jetlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 6 1 0 2.14 Canada Jetlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerge Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $5.14, suggesting a potential upside of 142.59%. Given Emerge Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerge Energy Services is more favorable than Canada Jetlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Emerge Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Canada Jetlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services 3.39% 21.49% 3.92% Canada Jetlines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emerge Energy Services beats Canada Jetlines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing. Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Emerge Energy Services LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Canada Jetlines Company Profile

Canada Jetlines Ltd. operates as an ultra-low cost carrier scheduled airline. The company plans to operate flights across Canada; and provide non-stop services from Canada to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It also provides services to passengers, such as in-flight food and baggage. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

