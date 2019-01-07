Contrasting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -754.13% -43.07% -38.62% Clovis Oncology -390.65% -108.92% -40.59%

88.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1 2 13 0 2.75 Clovis Oncology 0 3 10 0 2.77

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $138.56, indicating a potential upside of 84.26%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $57.05, indicating a potential upside of 211.08%. Given Clovis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $89.91 million 84.50 -$490.87 million ($5.42) -13.87 Clovis Oncology $55.51 million 17.41 -$346.39 million ($5.12) -3.58

Clovis Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its clinical programs also include ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR, which is in the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; Lumasiran (ALN-GO1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; and Cemdisiran (ALN-CC5), which is in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. The company has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

