Continental (CTTAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Continental from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07. Continental has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 billion. Continental had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

