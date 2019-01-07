Constellation Brands (STZ) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $174.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $192.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $166.62 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $156.25 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

