Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 410,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/confluence-investment-management-llc-sells-758-shares-of-equinor-asa-eqnr.html.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.