Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

SNE stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Sony Corp (SNE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/confluence-investment-management-llc-has-1-37-million-position-in-sony-corp-sne.html.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.