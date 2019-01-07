Condensate (RAIN) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Condensate has a market capitalization of $170,784.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Condensate has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Condensate coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Condensate Profile

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 474,663,670 coins. Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de . Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain . Condensate’s official website is condensate.co

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

