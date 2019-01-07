Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.49

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and material placement services under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brand names in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also provides environmental waste management services, including concrete cleanup and disposal services to the concrete industry under the Eco-Pan brand name.

