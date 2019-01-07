Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Aldrich purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $591,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,214.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.